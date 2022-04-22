Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About the job Technical Support Intern

About Us

At Ilara Health, we equip a network of small, peri-urban healthcare providers with life-saving and essential diagnostic tools to improve the quality of medical care across sub-Saharan Africa. As informal businesses, these clinics and pharmacies lack access to the traditional financial services typically used by SMEs to support their growth. Through smart financing options, Ilara Health connects these small businesses to revenue-generating diagnostic assets that enable them to both develop their business and improve the quality of care they provide to their patients.

Company Overview

As a company, we are swift and proactive to decisive action in delivering the desired results and eliminating distractions that hinder us from achieving our desired results. We pride ourselves on being straightforward, clear, and concise about our needs & knowing when it’s best to ask for help. As such, we are graceful in victory and own up to our mistakes. Our clients are important to us and we value our clients and relentlessly focus on providing our customers’ promise, by building high-quality systems, exercising operation discipline and planning for long-term scale. We cultivate empathy with our customers and continually seek to better understand their needs. At Ilara Health, we believe that growth is life and we equip each other to always spot useful opportunities for growth & to develop innovative ways to continuously improve. We explore our full potential daily and reinvent ourselves to be able to drive the desired growth for ourselves and our community. Doing it better is important to us and we never settle in everything that we do. We challenge our ideas of what’s possible in order to better meet our goals. We invite different perspectives, consider all variables including the resources we have available to implement an idea and explore all avenues we can to make a positive change possible.

About the Role

As a Technical Support intern, you’ll be responsible for diagnosing any hardware or software faults with the medical devices and will solve the issues timely. You will be right at the heart of matters as you need to deal with customers who have technical problems with the devices.

Job Responsibilities

Carry out Installation, De installations & configuration of devices’ hardware operating systems and applications.

Resolve/take accountability for technical support cases by receiving the case, contacting the client, providing telephonic support (if possible) and coordinating the resolution of the case within the deadline.

Maintenance and monitoring of device networks and systems.

Maintain a working log detailing all device challenges to assist in product development.

Analysis of device logs in order to discover any underlying issues or trends.

Ensure customer satisfaction by carrying out proactive user training and support.

Proactively resolve customer issues by conducting courtesy visits, identifying potential issues and resolving and taking preventative action at all times

Performing electrical safety checks on the devices.

Qualifications

Have a degree/ Diploma in Biomedical Engineering or equivalent.

At least one year of experience in the medical diagnostics industry.

Ability to handle multiple projects and tasks efficiently

Excellent written, oral, presentation, and interpersonal communication skills

Self-starter – can work well alone or on a team.

Fast Learner and Ability to adapt quickly

Benefits

Medical Insurance upon successfully completing of internship

Travel reimbursements for travel expenses incurred at work- while going to the field. Please note that this does not cover daily transportation to the office

Working with a team of smart, vibrant and diverse professionals.

How to Apply

