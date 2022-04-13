Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Billionaire businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, continued his presidential campaign over the weekend with a promise to families with more than one child.

According to the Safina presidential candidate, he will waive all taxes for parents with more than six children if elected President in the upcoming August polls.

He noted that in his government, the more children parents would have, the less taxes they would pay.

“Serikali yangu mkizaa watoto watatu tunapunguza tax. Mkizaa wanne tunapunguza zaidi. Mkizaa watano tunapunguza kabisa. Mkifika sita inang’olewa kabisa,” Wanjigi stated.

At the same time, Wanjigi promised to champion laws that centre on the family setup.

The first-time presidential aspirant further said that he would face off with Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga on the ballot in the August election.

Safina Party had earlier invited Ruto to form the government if it took over power from President Uhuru Kenyatta. Likewise, it also asked Ruto to form the government with it if his Kenya Kwanza Alliance outfit assumed power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST