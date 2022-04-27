Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has threatened to go into exile if the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga does not win the August presidential contest.

Speaking during an interview, the youthful advocate urged the Azimio team to remain united even after Raila picks his presidential running mate.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and Agriculture CS Peter Munya, have been shortlisted among the potential running mates to Raila, a move that analysts claim might topple the coalition.

But while urging those who will not be picked to stick together, lawyer Ndegwa, who is known as the king of impeachments, said Deputy President William Ruto will easily beat Raila hands down if they will disintegrate.

He said a majority of them will not be safe under the hands of the deputy president, a move he says will force them into exile.

“We (Azimio-OKA) must win this election because we have only one political enemy, Kenya Kwanza. We urge those who don’t get the running mate position to remain united. Some of us will have to go into exile if we don’t win,” the lawyer said.

