Saturday, 02 April 2022 – Gospel singer Linet Munyali, better known as Size 8, has opened up about an underlying health condition that she has been dealing with since 2015.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the Mateke hitmaker revealed that she has been battling blood pressure since January 2015.

At one time, she collapsed in the Nairobi Central Business District due to high blood pressure.

The singer revealed that she has been in and out of the hospital for a long time, adding that she sunk into depression and was also giving up at some point.

“Since 2015 January I have had health issues and I never shared that side of my life. I remember I once collapsed in town and I was told my pressure was too high. I have been on medication for a long time and I have been in and out of the hospital,” she said.

“There was a time the condition was serious and I was slipping into depression and almost giving up. I was tired of fighting and that is partly why I stopped putting up posts on social media,” added Size 8.

The mother of two said God has kept her going and also thanked her husband DJ MO for encouraging her.

“Were it not for God I would have given up completely…I was not okay physically and my heart was also giving up the fight at some point. DJ Mo has also been encouraging me. I really thank him for that,” she added.

