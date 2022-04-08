Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is now seriously considering ditching the Azimio La Umoja Movement to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Mutua revealed this during the MCC aspirants’ meeting held at KICC yesterday.

Addressing the aspirants on his MCC party, Mutua said he doesn’t trust Raila Odinga anymore.

According to the Machakos governor, he has no trust left in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition or any of the documents signed in its creation.

He stated that Maendeleo Chap Chap will devise a way forward.

“To tell you the truth from where I stand as your party leader, I have lost faith in whatever document is coming out of here. I cannot trust. I do not know what they have or will deposit in the document,” he said.

This comes a day after eight political parties in the Azimio-OKA Coalition threatened to bolt out of the outfit, citing the lack of inclusivity in decision-making meetings.

Mutua, in his meeting with aspirants, lamented that even though he sacrificed his ambitions for ODM leader Raila Odinga, he was left out in the signing of the Azimio-OKA document.

He added that the political parties making up the coalition did not agree on the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance name.

The Machakos county boss noted that attempts to access the coalition agreement document have been futile.

He noted that when other party leaders asked about the coalition agreement and what was discussed, they were told to wait for answers.

Mutua hinted that he could be on his way to Kenya Kwanza Alliance after he said that he is keeping his options open.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.