Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Polycarp Igathe, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta convinced him to vie for Nairobi’s top seat in August.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Friday morning, Igathe, who is a renowned corporate manager, said that he received a call from Kinyua Warugu, who is the Assistant State House comptroller who urged him that the President wanted to meet him at the State House, Nairobi.

Igathe said when he went to the State House, he met Uhuru, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who advised him to resign from his corporate job and focus on the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

“This was not planned, and in fact, I had lost interest in Politics after my fallout with Sonko. I received it from State House, and I went.

“But I cannot expose what we discussed with the President. The least you can know is that I will be on the ballot.” Igathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST