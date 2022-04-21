Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has sensationally claimed that former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe is the son of late billionaire businessman and political power broker, Chris Kirubi.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Miguna Miguna warned city residents against voting for Igathe saying he has no qualifications to be the next City Hall boss.

In his characteristic dismissive approach, the outspoken lawyer said the only qualification the Jubilee hopeful has is that he comes from a rich family but he does not have any good plan for Kenya’s capital city.

“Polycarp Igathe’s only qualification is that he was sired by one of Kenya’s worst thieves (sic) called Chris Kirubi. Otherwise, he has no charisma, no plan, no traction, and zero support in Nairobi. He must be defeated,” Miguna said.

This comes at a time when the ruling outfit Jubilee appears to have settled on Polycarp Igathe as its candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat ahead of the August 9, General Election.

Since his official entry into the city gubernatorial race on Tuesday, April 19, the former Equity bank employee has received strong opposition.

Earlier on, lawyer Ambrose Weda claimed that Igathe was being fronted by rich political families and he does not have the interests of the commons citizens at heart.

Last year, Igathe publicly said that it is the late billionaire, Chris Kirubi, who crafted the Nairobi County leadership.

“It was Kirubi who designed the Igathe-Sonko ticket, and we were very glad about that design and he gave me to execute and we did not fail…” Igathe said at Kirubi’s requiem mass.

However, Kirubi’s project did not last long as Polycarp Igathe resigned from the Deputy Governor’s position barely six months after taking the oath of office.

Prior to his death, Kirubi neither denied nor confirmed being the father of Polycarp Igathe in an interview on Citizen TV.

When asked by host Jeff Koinange whether Igathe was his (Kirubi’s) son, he simply responded by saying he would love to have an efficient son like Polycarp and went on to heap praise on the corporate titan.

Speaking to a local daily in 2017, Igathe said that the longheld rumour about Chris Kirubi being his father could be due to the fact he (Igathe) worked in Kirubi’s company, Haco Tiger Brands, for a long time.

Igather was the Regional Managing Director for East Africa at the fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer – Haco – for a decade.

“Kenyans think that if you work in a company for long, a company owned by someone else, you can only be their son,” he said.

“But you know, I love it. Get bought a lot of drinks as a result. When I run into people who want to associate with me because of that myth, oh I take advantage of it and just order a very expensive whiskey,” he went on.

