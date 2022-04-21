Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – With 109 days to the August General Election, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been overtaken by the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, as the most preferred presidential candidate in the latest poll.

According to the polls released by Radio Africa Group on Thursday April 21, 45.5% of Kenyans will elect DP Ruto as their president if elections were held today.

The ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who has a popularity rate of 41.3% would emerge second.

The poll was conducted between April 1 2022 and April 13, 2022, with 4,497 respondents from all 47 counties and used a new SMS technology.

The poll which has a margin of error of 4.5% showed that Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, enjoys national support of 3% while Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, has 1% popularity rate.

With DP Ruto leading Raila with a margin of 4.2%, he will still not win the elections in the first round because his popularity is slightly below the constitutional requirement of 50+1% of all votes cast for one to be declared the winner of a presidential election.

Just like in the previous surveys, DP Ruto is still popular in North Rift with 68.6 percent, South Rift with 58.9 percent, Upper Eastern 61.2 percent support.

In the Mt Kenya region DP Ruto is still leading with 57.6 percent compared to the ODM leader who has 28.5 percent.

According to the polls, the former Premier remains popular in Nyanza with 66.5 percent, Western with 44.5 percent, North Eastern with 53.9 percent, and Coast with 46.1 percent.

The survey was conducted during a period which DP Ruto napped the National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, who joined other parties in forming the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

It is during this period that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition experienced an internal push over the presidential running mate slot where the Wiper leaders had insisted that Kalonzo Musyoka be named Raila’s deputy before they could campaign for the Azimio coalition.

In polls conducted last month, the former Prime Minister emerged the most popular candidate at 47.4% compared to DP Ruto who had 43.4%.

