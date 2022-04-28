Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he will not apply to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

This is after Azimio-One Kenya Alliance formed a seven-member committee to interview candidates who are interested in being Raila Odinga‘s running mate in August.

The seven-member committee includes Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Kalonzo wondered why he was being asked to apply for the position yet Raila Odinga didn’t apply to be Azimio’s presidential flag bearer.

“If we are to tell each other the truth, and everyone in our team knows the right thing to do, I do not understand why anyone would ask me to apply for the position of a running mate.”

“Did Raila apply to be the coalition flagbearer?” Kalonzo asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST