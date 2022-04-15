Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, who was eyeing the Ruiru MP seat on the UDA ticket, has rejected the results of the just-concluded UDA nominations, saying there were some irregularities.

According to Mwaura, incumbent MP Simon King’ara rigged him out in the primaries.

He argued that results were the same in several polling stations, something he says is impossible to happen.

“As far as I am concerned this election is null and void,” Mwaura said.

He accused the MP of botching the exercise, claiming that the MP spent most of the time in a particular polling station contrary to the law.

“What we are demanding, first of all, is that we should have serious investigations. We are making a formal appeal and as far as we are concerned the UDA party should dismiss the results because it is null and void,” he said.

At the same time, Mwaura blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, accusing it of being part of the rigging claims, saying the police aided the exercise.

“It is not fair after having invested for this exercise to receive this kind of shambolic exercise,” he said.

It must be noted that Mwaura also lost the Jubilee nominations in the 2017 nominations to the incumbent and was able to be nominated.

