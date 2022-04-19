Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos is confident of beating Senator Kipchumba Murkomen in the August 9th General Election after the shambolic UDA nominations.

Speaking over the weekend, Tolgos, who is Raila Odinga’s point man in Rift Valley, said after witnessing the chaotic nominations in Deputy President William Ruto’s party, he is now sure of being elected the next Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

The second-term governor warned his competitor Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his boss, Deputy President William Ruto, saying they should prepare for a tough battle.

“I had decided to go for retirement after August but there is a young boy here called Murkomen who is playing around.”

“I have already informed him that I will be on the ballot come August on a Jubilee party ticket.”

“I promise him an epic battle and if Ruto tries to rescue him, it will be worse for him. I know Ruto will camp here to rescue him but I will take him home,” stated Tolgos.

The governor urged residents to scrutinize them and their scorecards and give the most performing a chance to lead.

However, he will accept defeat if the people decide it is going to be Murkomen.

Murkomen was handed a direct UDA ticket after his only remaining competitor decided to run on an independent ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.