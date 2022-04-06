Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has insisted that he will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August Polls because it is what the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance pre-election agreement states.

Kalonzo, who spoke on Wednesday while meeting a delegation of Ukambani leaders in Nairobi, said the issue of running mate position has been preserved for the Kamba community and nobody should worry about that.

Kalonzo, who is also a Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, further said talks on power-sharing are still underway and that he was keen to ensure his Kamba community gets a fair deal.

He also refuted claims that the running mate position has been preserved for the Mt Kenya region, saying the vote-rich region is being represented by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the patron of the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST