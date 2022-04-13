Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how Ben Affleck proposed to her and also revealed how it was the most romantic thing ever for her.

The singer shared this via her “On The JLo” newsletter on Tuesday April 12. In the newsletter titled “How It Went Down,” Lopez admitted that she was “taken totally off guard” in the moment.

She wrote;

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Lopez, 52, said she was crying when Affleck, 49, asked her to marry him and that the simplicity of it all made it that much more romantic.

She added;

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.

”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

In a video accompanying the newsletter, Lopez shared that the proposal was “totally unexpected.”

She said;

“I’M ENGAGED! It was totally unexpected. My love came in, Ben came in and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget and he pulled out a ring and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment.”

Lopez also touched on the significance of the green diamond in her engagement ring, explaining that the color has always been “lucky” for her.

The singer added;

“He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. [Green is] my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment.

“I feel so lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love.”

Rumours of Lopez dating Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former’s separation from Alex Rodriquez.

However, in June 2021, on the special occasion of her 52nd birthday, Lopez confirmed dating Affleck via a series of stunning photos from their vacation in Europe.

The two then made their red carpet debut as a couple (again) at the Venice Film Festival in September of that year.