Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover and renowned socialite, Zari Hassan, has released never-seen-before throwback photos to prove to her critics that she was still pretty even when she was broke.

Some people have been trolling Zari and claiming that she is using skin-lightening creams to make her skin tone look lighter.

However, she proved that her skin tone is natural by posting her old photos to prove to her critics that she did not bleach.

The Ugandan socialite stressed that she has never bleached herself at any point in her life, adding that she inherited the light complexion from her grandfather.

Zari revealed that her Indian grandfather passed down his light skin tone genes to his generation and as a result, she has a light complexion.

“Bruh this is me during my broke days but still pretty with bad cameras and no filter. Enough with the bleaching stories. My grandfather was Indian. SMH!!! Ps: I have no problem with women who do!” she wrote.

See photos.

