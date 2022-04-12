Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – City businesswoman Sarah Kabu has finally set the record straight on her troubled marriage with her husband and business partner Simon.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of two said that she has been living a fake life on social media by displaying couple goals with Simon but away from the cameras, she was facing marital problems.

According to Sarah, she has had issues in her marriage for the last 10 years that they were married but most of the time, they solved the issues privately.

“70% of my marriage life with Simon has been blissful and we have had our good time. We have also had our bad times which we don’t show people.

I reached a point where I said enough is enough since some people looked up to me, they were inspired by our online story but I wished I had a humble life with love and peace of mind,” she said.

It reached a point when she didn’t want to live a fake anymore and that’s why she decided to part ways with her husband.

Sarah said that part of her New Year’s resolution was to separate from Simon.

“I went through so much in my marriage and finally decided that I will live my real life,” she said.

The flamboyant businesswoman further advised young couples not to fake things on social media just like she did.

“You can lie to people but you can’t lie to yourself,” she added.

