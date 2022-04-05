Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto said on Monday that he was forced to assume the role of the opposition due to skyrocketing fuel prices.

Ruto, who is the second-highest ranking Government official in Kenya, called out the Jubilee Government over the fuel crisis that has hurt the country in the recent past.

Speaking at his Karen residence in Nairobi, the Deputy President said the truce between the Head of State and the then opposition chief, Raila Odinga, in 2018 weakened the opposition leaving him with no choice but to plug in.

He said there are no clear lines between the Government and the opposition, a factor he said is to blame for the skyrocketing fuel prices.

“Greedy people, who were supposed to be discharging their duties as the opposition, decided to come and serve as cartels and barons in Government. We believe in the citizenship of our republic,”

“This (opposition role) is supposed to be somebody else’s responsibility, but we are forced to do it because we have the interests of the nation at heart, and we want the right thing to happen in Kenya. We could have chosen to keep quiet, but the crisis in Kenya cannot allow us to keep quiet,” William Ruto said.

This comes barely days after ODM national chairman, John Mbadi, sensationally claimed that the Deputy President is ripe to be Kenya’s next opposition leader.

Mbadi who was speaking at Orange House where the ODM party was receiving Jubilee defectors, said the UDA presidential flag bearer had started depicting the characteristics of an opposition leader.

“You can see William Ruto is already preparing to lead the opposition. If you see the way he is behaving, the way he is talking, whatever he is saying is a clear sign of an opposition leader,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST