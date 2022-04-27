Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – City businessman and matatu boss, Jamal Roho Safi, is without a doubt one of the most flamboyant youthful businessmen in Nairobi.

But before the glitz and glamour, he was struggling with life in Eastlands, where he worked as a matatu conductor to make ends meet.

Jamal shared a video flaunting his guzzlers and revealed he was a matatu conductor 12 years ago.

“Continue believing one day itajipa. Conductor 12 years ago,” he captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.