Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – City businessman and matatu boss, Jamal Roho Safi, is without a doubt one of the most flamboyant youthful businessmen in Nairobi.
But before the glitz and glamour, he was struggling with life in Eastlands, where he worked as a matatu conductor to make ends meet.
Jamal shared a video flaunting his guzzlers and revealed he was a matatu conductor 12 years ago.
“Continue believing one day itajipa. Conductor 12 years ago,” he captioned the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
