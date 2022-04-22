Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Alice Irungu shared an inspiring story of her love journey when celebrating her wedding anniversary with her mzungu husband.

Apparently, her first marriage ended following the death of her husband.

When her husband died, many people thought that she will never get married again.

However, God blessed her with a husband at 45 years of age.

The mother of three encouraged single mothers looking for husbands to continue being hopeful as she celebrated her wedding anniversary.

She further said that God’s time is the best.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.