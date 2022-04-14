Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – UDA aspirant in the Bungoma gubernatorial seat, Zachariah Baraza, is not a happy man.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto shortchanged him and endorsed another candidate for the governorship race even after he paid the nomination fees.

Zachariah now wants Ruto’s UDA party to refund him the Sh500,000 he paid as nomination fees.

Zachariah Baraza wanted to unseat Governor Wycliffe Wangamati in the August General Election on a UDA ticket.

However, he has expressed disappointment to learn the party is favoring the Ford Kenya candidate and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka in the race.

He faulted the UDA party for not involving him in negotiations that led to the unveiling of Lusaka as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance governor candidate in Bungoma County.

“If the DP knew that he was going to back Mr. Lusaka and ask me to shelve my bid, he should not have asked me to pay the Sh500,000 for nomination fees,” he lamented

He said the party just told him to step down and pave the way for Lusaka, a process he was not satisfied with.

The politician now wants to vie for the governor’s seat on an independent ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST