Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirant has broken into tears after she was rigged out in the ongoing party nominations.

Fatuma Mohamed, who was vying for the Migori woman representative position on the ODM ticket, claimed that she was rigged out and her place taken by Dennitah Ghati, who was issued with an ODM certificate.

Fatuma, who was sobbing, said she sold her Sh 25 million house in Nairobi to campaign for Raila Odinga but Raila thanked her by rigging her out in the chaotic nominations.

The aspirant further claimed this was not the first time she had her victory taken away from her and stated that the same happened in 2017 when she was rigged out in favor of the incumbent Pamela Adhiambo.

Cases of aspirants being rigged out in ODM are increasing daily since sources say Raila Odinga wants his close lieutenants to be with him when he is sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya in August.

Dennitah Ghati is a close ally of Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.