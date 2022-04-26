Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 26, 2022 – Late President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son, Jimmy Kibaki, has opened up about his father’s last days that preceded his death on Friday.

Speaking outside Parliament Buildings yesterday when he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in a viewing ceremony for the fallen statesman, Jimmy stated that the family had opted to keep details of their patriarch’s illness private, noting that they have been a private family for a very long time.

He disclosed that his late father had health issues for the last three years and that his condition quickly worsened over the last month.

According to Jimmy, the family members knew the end was near for Mwai Kibaki but they held on to hope that he would make it through.

“Mzee had been ailing for the last three years. The last three months were quite difficult but really, in the last month, things started deteriorating very fast. He put up quite a good battle but in the end, with the age factor, the end came quite fast.

“He was comfortable throughout. For 90 years, he has lived a good life. As a family, we were not surprised, maybe the public. As a family, we were very private and did not want to make his medical state public,” he explained.

