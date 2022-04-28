Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – A lady has taken to social media to narrate how she found out that the man she hoped to spend the rest of her life with got married to another woman last week without her knowledge.

The heartbroken lady identified as ObiaEbere on Twitter, said that she had dated the man for 6 years.

He even proposed to her last year and promised to marry her.

However, she came to learn that he got married to another lady on the 19th.

Interestingly, they even met 3 days before he got married.

She claims that she met the man when he had nothing and after doors opened and he became a medical doctor, he dumped her for another woman.

She further accused his new wife of being an opportunist and cursed her for ‘snatching’ her man.

Read the viral twitter thread.

Below are photos of the man and his wife.

