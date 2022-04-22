Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Award-winning American musician and actor, Janelle Monae has come out as nonbinary.

The 36-year-old artist appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on episode released on Facebook Watch on Wednesday April 22, as they made the revelation.

Janelle – who was joined by mother Janet – said: ‘I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy.

‘I feel like God is so much bigger than the “he” or the “she.” And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary.’

Monae has always been open regarding their gender identity as the artist came out as pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone back

‘Being a queer black woman in America — someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf****r,’ they said.