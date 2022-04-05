Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Uasin Gishu elders have organized a meeting at a spot where Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, was attacked.

On Friday, a chopper ferrying presidential hopeful Raila Odinga who had attended the burial of fallen farmer and tycoon, Mzee Jackson Kibor, was stoned by rowdy youths in Kebenes, Uasin Gishu County.

Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, said he will be convening a meeting with church leaders to pray and cleanse the venue where ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s chopper was pelted with stones.Kositany, who is one of the prime suspects identified by State detectives, said he will use the occasion to name the people who sponsored the chaos meted on the former Prime Minister.

“As elders from Soy, I will be convening a meeting at the venue of the attack. We are going to have prayer meetings and ask those who know they were ferried to the venue and any leader who knows they ferried youths to stand up and then will tackle the matter locally,” Kositany said.

This comes barely a day after the legislator confirmed that he knows the leaders who ferried youths to the burial of businessman Jackson Kibor with the aim of causing violence.

“There are youths who were ferried to the venue of the funeral specifically to heckle opponents of some gubernatorial candidates, me included,”

“And those are probably the youths who stoned Raila Odinga’s chopper, we have an idea of who did it and are going to name them soon,” Kositany said.

The incident has since been condemned by politicians including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his estranged deputy, William Ruto, who said each politician has a right to sell his or her manifesto to all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST