Monday, April 4, 2022 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has retreated from his pledge to campaign for ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in the forthcoming presidential elections by telling Meru residents to support a candidate of their choice.

Speaking in South Imenti on Saturday, Kiraitu said that even though he will vote for Raila, he will not campaign for him in Meru County.

“I have my right as Kiraitu Murungi to decide who I’ll vote for. My wife and I will be for Raila Odinga. But I haven’t told you to go and vote for Raila. Vote for who you want,” said Kiraitu.Kiraitu, who is seeking a second term in office, is facing serious competition from Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza and Senator Mithika Linturi, both of who have accused him of forcing the Meru people to vote for the former Prime Minister.

The Governor dismissed the notion that he is pressurizing Meru voters to vote for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate.

“We vote by secret ballot. Even if you love your wife so much, you are not allowed to vote together. One votes, and the other waits outside. If you will be voting secretly, how can someone pressure you?” Kiraitu posed.

“This campaign period is a time for hearing one another, tell me about Ruto and I will tell you about Raila. In the end, you will be the one to decide how you vote without being pressured,” he added.

The move by the Meru Governor is strange bearing in mind that his party, the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) dubbed ‘MBUS’ signed a commitment to champion the Raila presidency.

Kiraitu’s decision also comes after concerns that majority of Mt Kenya leaders in Azimio are putting more effort into seeking their own votes than campaigning for Raila Odinga.

At some point, people have questioned why Mt Kenya aspirants are not using Raila Odinga’s image in their campaign materials such as billboards, T-shirts, and posters.

