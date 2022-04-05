Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has sensationally claimed that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, might join ranks with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on NTV Jioni on Monday, Mandago told Kenyans not to rule out the possibility of a handshake between DP Ruto and the former Prime Minister.

According to Mandago’s observation, Raila Odinga’s body is in Azimio la Umoja but his soul is in Kenya Kwanza.“I foresee a possibility Raila Odinga and William Ruto will join forces and work together. Let me explain why; When I carefully examine the former Prime Minister, his body yes, it’s part of Azimio but deep down in his heart, he is part of Kenya Kwanza,” said the Governor.

The second-term Governor further called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy to iron out their differences saying they understood their differences better than any other person.

Mandago joins other prominent people who have in the past projected a likelihood of a handshake between Ruto and Raila taking place.

At one time former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga predicted that Deputy President William Ruto will work together with the ODM leader after the August General Elections.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Mutunga said that in the event Ruto or Raila disputes the August presidential polls, foreign nations will come in and advocate for a handshake.

“One of the two factions (Kenya Kwanza Alliance or Azimio la Umoja) will win and if there is any threat to peace in the country after the election, foreign interest will step in as they did with President Uhuru and Raila.”

“Will just tell them to have another handshake, and so we should expect Raila Odinga and DP Ruto to have another handshake,” Mutunga said

The Kenyan DAILY POST