Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Stivo Simple Boy’s immediate ex-lover, Purity, has revealed that she had an affair with a ‘mbaba’ when they were dating.

Speaking in an interview, the controversial content creator said that she would meet the ‘mbaba’ without Stivo’s knowledge.

“I cheated on Stivo with a ‘mbaba’’ she said, adding that the man is a public figure.

She also revealed that she was once married as a second wife.

Purity and Stivo broke up recently after she discovered that he was cheating on her with an upcoming Mombasa singer.

She announced their breakup through an emotional video posted on social media.

She has since moved on and found a new man.

Watch the video of her confessing that she cheated on Stivo with a mbaba

