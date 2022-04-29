Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday April 29, 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has been deflated completely after Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi also dumped him 102 days to the August 9th General Elections.

The Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) Party leader has written to the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) seeking to exit the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza just 20 days after joining the coalition.

In a letter to the RPP Anne Nderitu, the PAA party’s National Executive Council (NEC) wants to dissociate itself with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party saying it had not ratified the coalition agreement.

Kingi’s party further wants to withdraw its signature from the coalition agreement deposited in March this year claiming that it has been kept in the dark over the Raila Odinga-led Azimio’s affairs.

PAA further says its efforts to access the coalition agreement have hit a brick wall.

“The PAA NEC in a meeting held on 25th April 2022 resolved that the ratification of the agreement signed on 5th April 2022 be and is hereby declined,” read a section of the letter from the party.

“Despite signing the agreement 20 days ago, no copies have been supplied…consequently, the intended membership of PAA party in Azimio coalition party however ceases forthwith,” the party said.

According to the reports, Kingi is tired of faking his admiration for Raila and wants to join Ruto to boost chances for Aisha Jumwa, the UDA candidate for the Kilifi gubernatorial candidate to succeed him.

Jumwa is expected to square it out with former lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro.

Here is their latest statement

