Monday, April 11, 2022 – Igembe South Member of Parliament, Paul Mwirigi, has said he is more than ready to return the car he was gifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta when he won the parliamentary seat in 2017.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mwirigi said he will not be intimidated by the Head of State’s allies on the pretext that he bought him a car.

Mwirigi accused Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya of using the gift from the president to blackmail him to change his stance in the coming presidential election.

“Let me thank His Excellency the President for gifting me a car in the year 2017. I am much humbled now as I was then. Secondly, I wish to appreciate the President for gifting me wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return,” Mwirigi said.

He further said several leaders have been castigating him, claiming that by supporting DP William Ruto, he was disrespecting the president.

“If at all CS Munya is speaking for the president, (since he has done this repeatedly on different occasions), I may, for the sake of my peace of mind and independence, consider returning the gift,” he said.

Mwirigi said he will not bear the blackmail by the CS anymore, and if the attacks are an orchestrated plan to coerce him to support Raila Odinga, then that is an exercise in futility.

