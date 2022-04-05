Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok has offered himself to be Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential running mate in this year’s General Election.

In an interview with a local daily, Nanok who is also the Director-General of William Ruto’s presidential campaign team said just like Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, and others, he has all that it takes to be Ruto’s running mate.

While the Turkana Governor said he is ready to be Ruto’s running mate, the decision as to who will be appointed squarely lies in the hands of the Deputy President.

“All those leaders mentioned as Ruto’s possible running mate, including myself, are suitable to deputise him. All those leaders have the potential to be his running mate, but we leave it to him to make that choice,” he said.

The county boss further advised the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer to pick someone who will smoothly help him implement his bottom-up economic manifesto.

“I would want someone who can work closely with Ruto and help him implement his manifesto. But he still has sufficient time to choose someone whom he thinks can gel with him and ensure the dream is implemented,” Nanok said.

Nanok is among the over 20 governors serving their second and last constitutional terms and he is looking for ways to remain politically active even after his retirement.

Presidential front runners William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are both eying the vote-rich Mt Kenya region for their number two in a move aimed at locking the huge voting bloc.

Last week, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua implored the DP to name his Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, as his running mate saying there is a need to give Nyoro a national platform.

“When a tree falls it gives out sprouts and Ndindi is one of them who we are looking up to. Give us this man to go and help Ruto garner votes to be able to win the election and form the next government,” Gachagua said.

