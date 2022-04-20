Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Polycarp Igathe, has dismissed claims that he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project

In an interview with one of the local FM stations, Igathe said he is his own man and has joined the crowded Nairobi race to finish what he started when he was former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko‘s deputy in 2017.

“I am stepping down from a group chief commercial officer role to come back and finish what I started, you know what they say? Cometh the hour cometh the man.” Igathe told Spice FM.

He said Kenyans and especially politicians should observe political seasons appropriately, saying politicking from January to December isn’t a good thing for the Country.

“I hope I am the chosen one by the people of Nairobi, I am nobody’s project, people are talking about meetings that were held, the only meetings I have had are with the business people, resident associations, women, youth,” Igathe said.

Igathe concluded by saying he isn’t imposing himself on the people, pointing out that Kenyans and Nairobi residents, in particular, are hungry for competent leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.