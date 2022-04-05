Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Hailey Baldwin has responded to claims of being pregnant after she wore a form-fitting sleeveless white dress to the Grammy Awards with her husband Justin Bieber.

The model took to Instagram on Monday to shut down the rumor, asking those speculating to “leave” her “alone.”

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Hailey commented on an Instagram post from Radar, which was headlined, “FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER.”

The confirmation came after she shared some of her own pictures from the big music night on Instagram.

Some of them included poses of her and Justin, 28, getting cozy together while others showed her posing solo in her flowing fashion choice.

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 28, got legally married in 2018 and had a ceremony in front of their loved ones in September of the following year.