Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has dismissed claims that he is interested in being Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in August.

Commenting on his social media page on Monday, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, said he is not interested to be Ruto’s running mate in August and he will instead defend his Bungoma senatorial seat.

Wetangula further said he didn’t join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance to share positions but to rescue Kenyans from cartels who have been holding them hostage.

“I’ll be defending my Bungoma Senatorial seat. I urge Kenyans to ignore rumours peddled by some media houses that Kenya Kwanza has considered me as the running mate. I’m not interested. We are not after positions,” Wetangula said.

