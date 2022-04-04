Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – City businesswoman Sarah Kabu has parted ways with her husband and business partner, Simon Kabu.

Sarah took to her WhatsApp stories to lament about her failed marriage and accused Kabu of using police to intimidate her.

She further said that her kids have been forcibly taken from her and currently, they are living with Kabu and his new woman.

Sarah said that she has been tolerating Kabu, whom she described as toxic, to protect their business.

Judging from her distressing posts, she needs urgent help.

This is what she posted on her WhatsApp stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.