Friday, April 22, 2022 – Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Igathe, who will be deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki, said the support he enjoys and that of his running mate is enough to propel him to victory just three minutes to 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 9.

The renowned corporate guru who is banking on the educated populace in Nairobi said his supporters will have voted for him by 6:00 am.

“We will beat him (Sakaja) at exactly 8:57 am. It will be a done job. Because all educated people and those who are my supporters wake up at 5:00 am. They would have lined up and by 6:00 am they have voted. At 8:57 am we will have finished that job… Three minutes to 9:00 am he will have lost the election and this will be an Azimio ticket,” Igathe said.

Igathe is expected to square it out with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the hotly anticipated City Hall race.

This comes barely days after the ODM legislator finally shelved his gubernatorial bid in favor of Igathe.

This was agreed upon after hours of consultations among the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders on Thursday, at State House in a meeting that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the deal, the Jubilee Party will get the Governor’s seat, Wiper the Deputy Governor position while ODM will get the Speaker of the County Assembly slot.

The Mulembe nation was against the decision to have Westlands MP drop his governorship bid for any other person saying they wanted the city Governor, Senator, and at least five Cabinet slots in the National Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST