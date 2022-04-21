Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – A woman has taken to twitter to reveal that her husband of 10 years left her for the maid.

She shared her story in response to a tweet about heartbreak.

She wrote:

“After 10years of marriage my ex hubby left me for the maid. my dear I almost died, I could even see the maid driving his Benz in town while I was taking my son to school on foot. With Time you gonna be okay.”