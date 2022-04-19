Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – A man was caught having sex with his maid while his wife was in the hospital recovering from child birth, according to a Twitter user.

The wife reportedly went into labour on Thursday, April 14. She gave birth on Friday, April 15, after 27 hours of labour.

On Saturday, April 16, the husband left his wife at the hospital, explaining he had some business to handle.

On the same day, the newborn baby’s godmother, who is also the new mother’s neighbour, was sent to the family’s house to bring some supplies for the new mum.

However, when she got to the house, she found the husband having sex with their housemaid.

The godmother took to Twitter to narrate the incident, insisting she caught the husband in the act. She added that she is not into Twitter dramas and wouldn’t cook up a story.

Read her tweets below.