Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, can now rest easy after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka dropped his demand to be his running mate in the August 9th, General Election.

Speaking in Mwingi, Kitui County on Saturday, Musyoka said he was ready to take up any role in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya government and not necessarily Raila’s deputy.

According to Musyoka, what was important was ensuring that Raila defeats Deputy President William Ruto in the forthcoming presidential elections.

“I want my brother to know that whatever political formations they come up with, this time is the time for him to be president and I commend him for his ability to stand strong,” Kalonzo said.

This is a complete departure from Kalonzo’s recent remarks where he had insisted that he must and will be the running mate to Raila Odinga in the coming polls.

Addressing journalists recently, Kalonzo appeared to rule out any discussion on the position, a move that had caused discomfort among certain Azimio affiliated parties.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. From now henceforth, I think we should avoid discussing the obvious,” Kalonzo said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui had blasted Kalonzo over his demand for the running mate slot yet he was a new entrant in the Azimio formation.

And with Kalonzo’s pronouncement, Raila can now pick a running mate from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region without any repercussions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.