Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Socialite Huddah Monroe confessed that she lost her virginity to Prezzo many years ago but she has finally regained her chastity through artificial means.

The petite socialite took to social media to promote a herbal stick that she claims tightens the cookie car.

She further praised the herbal stick and claimed it restores virginity in women.

“RICH P$$Y @richbeauty on zeeee way! We tighten that v#gina with no surgery. Even if you have 10 kids out of your v&gina . We will bring it back like you never had s3x in your whole entire life .

This is a #SECRET kept away from many because you know us as women hate to see each other thrive lol! But I’m bringing it out and I want y’all to keep your marriage. Your relationships forever ……,” she wrote.

She further asserted that the product is good as advertised and that it doesn’t have any side effects, stressing that she has personally been using it herself.

“It’s clinically certified and it’s herbal. No chemicals. You foool. I use it myself do I look like I have inflamed v4gina. If you don’t have anything to say keep your mouth shut,” Huddah Monroe responded to a critic.

Check out her posts.

Below are photos of the alleged herbal stick that restores virginity in women.

