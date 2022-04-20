Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has continued to whine over the choice of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August, saying he is the best-placed candidate to deputise him in August.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Kalonzo wondered how can Raila Odinga pick another running mate yet they have been winning together since 2013.

Kalonzo said when he was Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017 they won the presidential elections but they were rigged out by the current regime.

“If I may ask my brother Raila Odinga we have been winning an election with him. We won in 2013 and 2017. Why change the team that has been winning?” Kalonzo asked.

Kalonzo’s comments came after reports emerged that Raila Odinga has picked Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

