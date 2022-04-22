Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – A motorist has shared a video of a rogue matatu driver who caused a fatal accident along a busy road in the city and fled.

In the video, the driver is seen overtaking recklessly while driving at a breakneck speed.

As he was overtaking, he lost control of the vehicle and knocked down three pedestrians.

He then fled after the hit-and-run accident.

The motorist who witnessed the accident tried to chase after the rogue matatu driver but he managed to escape.

However, she took the vehicle’s number plate.

She is urging law enforcers to take stern action against the driver.

Watch the shocking video of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.