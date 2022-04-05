Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Kimani Mbugua was once one of the most promising TV journalists in Kenya before things went haywire.

His career skyrocketed when he landed a gig at Nation FM while still a student at Moi University.

In 2016, just in his early 20s, he was promoted to being an Entertainment news reporter and producer at Nation Media Group, where he co-hosted various shows, including The Trend alongside Larry Madowo.

He was later poached by Citizen TV, where his career continued to flourish.

However, things went south two years after joining Citizen TV.

He started struggling with mental illness and became a bhang addict.

His addiction to bhang became so severe that he developed other psychotic illnesses and was later admitted to Mathari Mental Hospital.

In 2020, he was admitted twice to the mental facility after going mad.

He lost his lucrative job at Citizen TV in the process.

Kimani narrated his story on his podcast and advised Kenyan youth to stop abusing drugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.