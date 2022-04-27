Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 -The leader of a Mombasa-based criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Gregory Isaac Amimu alias Noise Bleedy, was arrested in Likoni and a machete was recovered from him.

He is rumoured to have killed at least 12 people.

The ‘Panga Gang’, which derives its name from its preferred weapon of choice, commits serious crimes within Soko Mjinga Area in Mombasa County.

The gang members are drug addicts and before they go for robbery missions, they meet at an undisclosed location where they smoke bhang and take drugs.

Below is a photo of the gang leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.