Sunday, 24 April 2022 – The media fraternity is mourning the sudden death of former Citizen TV editor, Cliff Moses, who took his own life.

Cliff’s friends revealed he was battling depression and at one time, he tried to commit suicide but he was rushed to the hospital.

The late Cliff had hinted that his life was troubled through his last TikTok video.

In the video, he is seen listening to A Great Big World’s song called ‘Say something’ while vaping.

The beginning of the video clip is the most telling one, as Cliff is heard lip-syncing the words, “Truth is, I heard you giving up on me. And you don’t think that changed me? That shit broke me.”

Was this a call for help from the late Cliff before he took his own life?

Just watch the emotional video.

