Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – There was drama after some thugs fell asleep after breaking into a house in the middle of the night.

The thugs stole household times among them a microwave, a television set and a home theatre, only for them to fall asleep after executing their evil mission.

The owner of the house woke up and found the thugs sleeping on the verandah.

The bizarre incident happened in Pretoria, South Africa.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.