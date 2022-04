Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Here’s a full police report on that dramatic incident where rogue Kasarani cops arrested Kayole DCIO JACKSON OWINO at gunpoint in a club.

KASARANI POLICE STATION

SUBJECT: SHOOTING INCIDENT REPORT: REFER OB 12/26/03/2022 AT 0542 HRS (.) IT OCCURRED ON 26/03/2022 AT AROUND 0030 HRS AT SEASONS LOUNGE IN SEASONS AREA M/R BJ 670649 ABOUT 2 KMS EAST OF THE STATION (.)

IT WAS REPORTED BY MR JACKSON OWINO SP C/O M/TEL 0721871588 THE SCCIO KAYOLE POLICE DIVISION THAT HE HAD TAKEN HIS OFFICIAL CAR TO THE SAID BAR FOR WASHING WHEN HE NOTICED ONE ELIZABETH WANGARI C/O M/TEL 0758913925 SMOKING IN THE BAR. HE WENT AHEAD TO CAUTION HER TO STOP DOING IT SINCE IT WAS INAPPROPRIATE (.)

A CONFRONTATION ERUPTED BETWEEN THE TWO AND THE SAID ELIZABETH WANGARI WALKED OUT OF THE BAR HURLING THREATS TO THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER THAT HE OUGHT TO KNOW PEOPLE (.) AFTER A WHILE THE SAID ELIZABETH WANGARI CAME BACK TO THE BAR ACCOMPANIED BY TWO POLICE OFFICERS FROM KASARANI POLICE STATION: NO 100123 PC MARWA MATIKO WHO WAS IN POLICE UNIFORM AND NO. 259723 PC CHARLES MAINA WHO WAS IN CIVILLIAN ATTIRE (.)

THE TWO POLICE OFFICERS CHALLENGED THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER WHY HE WAS THREATENING THE SAID ELIZABETH WANGARI BY WIELDING A PISTOL IN A BAR (.)

THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER REPORTS THAT TYE SAID PC MATIKO WENT AHEAD TO COCK HIS RIFLE A SCORPION S/NO CZ 246750 ON THE CHEST OF THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER THREATENING TO SHOOT HIM (.)

THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER WAS DISARMED HIS PISTOL CZESKA S/NO C246964 LOADED WITH 15 ROUNDS OF 9 MM AMMUNITION (.) THE SAID PC MATIKO WENT AHEAD TO WALK OUT OF THE BAR AND FIRED FOUR (4) ROUNDS OF 9MM AMMOS FROM THE SAID SCORPION RIFLE AND TWO (2) ROUNDS OF 9 MM AMMOS FROM THE CZESKA PISTOL OF THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER (.)

THE TWO POLICE OFFICERS: PC MATIKO AND PC MAINA WENT AHEAD TO TIGHTLY HANDCUFF THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER AND ARRESTED ZACHARIA MWAMBI AND WERE FROG MATCHED TO THE POLICE STATION WITH KICKS AND BLOWS (.)

AT THE STATION THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER AND THE SAID ZACHARIA MWAMBI WERE PUSHED INTO CUSTODY (.) WITH THE INTERVENTION OF THE ORDERLY OFFICER C. I DAVID EKENO THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER WAS RELEASED FROM CUSTODY AND A REPORT OF THE INCIDENT WAS TAKEN DOWN (.)

THE SAID PC MATIKO WAS BOOKED INTO CUSTODY FOR THE OFFENCE OF ASSAULT AND AS A CORRECTIVE ACTION (.) THE TWO FIREARMS: SCORPION S/NO CZ 246750 LOADED WITH 16:ROUNDS OF 9 MM AMMOS AND CZESKA PISTOL S/NO C246964 LOADED WITH 13 ROUNDS OF AMMOS WERE DISARMED FROM PC MATIKO AND DETAINED AT THE STATION ARMOURY PENDING FURTHER POLICE ACTION (.)

AN INITIAL VISIT AT THE SCENE WAS CONDUCTED BY THE ORDERLY OFFICER C. I DAVID EKENO AND THE DUTY OFFICER IP MUTIA MUTINDA IN THE COMPANY OF THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICER AND FOUR SPENT CARTRIDGES OF 9MM

WERE RECOVERED FROM THE SCENE (.)

SCENE PRESERVED PENDING FURTHER ANALYSIS BY CSSS PERSONNEL FROM KASARANI SUBCOUNTY (.) CASE – DCI KASARANI DEALING (.)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.