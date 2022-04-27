Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – 19-year-old American rapper Bhad Bhabie has shared receipts to prove her OnlyFans account is raking in eight figures.

Bhabie shared a receipt showing she grossed over $52 Million on the website Only Fans, where users pay a subscription fee to view her private photos and videos.

“Go cry about it, b*tch,” she captioned the Instagram post with a screen-cap of her gross revenue.

Receipts show that her net income was around $43 million between April 2021 and April 2022.

She lives in a $6.1 million mansion in Florida and also drives a Bentley.

See photos.

