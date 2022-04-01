Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto promised ODM leader, Raila Odinga, a bag of goodies if he would help him impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The National Assembly Minority Whip revealed that Ruto had assured the former Prime Minister that he will give him the post of Deputy President if he helped him overthrow the Jubilee Government.

In what could escalate the already shaky relationship between the Head of State and his estranged deputy, Raila’s right-hand man further revealed that the then Jubilee deputy party leader promised to reserve half of Government appointments to Raila Odinga.The vocal legislator said he was part of the team discussing the impeachment proposals with the second in command.

However, Junet said Raila Odinga’s team and that of the Deputy President failed to broker a deal as Raila turned down Ruto’s offer of being the number two.

“The deal was too enticing to us but we had to weigh it carefully,”

“Why would we settle for the Number Two slot when our party leader was himself more qualified for the top job?” Junet posed.

While both Raila and Ruto have denied being aware of attempts to overthrow the Jubilee Government, Junet said there, indeed, had been talks to impeach the President.

According to Junet, a prominent Rift Valley businessman who had lost out on lucrative Government tenders which he blamed on some people in the President’s inner circle facilitated the meetings, which took place in a private residence in the Karen.

The vocal legislator revealed that Raila’s party was to mobilise at least 100 MPs in both the Senate and the National Assembly who would be bribed between KSh 300k and KSh 500k to boost the numbers the DP would contribute from Jubilee and other fringe parties to make 234, the constitutional threshold to kick out Uhuru.

Junet said after thorough interrogations, the ODM party leader turned down Ruto’s offer and went ahead to leak the plan to his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“That’s when Raila chose to tell Uhuru the full extent of the plan,” Junet said.

The dramatic revelations by the national coordinator for the Azimio la Umoja coalition come a day after Raila denied claims by the Deputy President that he was orchestrating the ouster of President Kenyatta.

