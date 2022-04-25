Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has finally revealed the girlfriend of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though the issue of the President‘s girlfriend has been a closely guarded secret, Miguna unmasked the Head of State’s mistress and revealed her name.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Uhuru‘s girlfriend is Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, who dropped her interest in the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in August on Saturday.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s new GIRLFRIEND, Sabina CHEGE, has surrendered rather than face the inevitable DEFEAT by the UDA juggernaut in Mount Kenya Region. The Kuzimia Thugs in Mt. Kenya know that August 9th will be their WATERLOO. We are whistling to OHANGLA,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

“Sabina Chege realized that stealing elections the way they did in 2017 is not going to be that easy in 2022. So, she threw in the towel while continuing to peddle lies to conman @RailaOdingathat the Deep State will rig him in on August 9th. Otore! #RejectRailaOdinga,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST