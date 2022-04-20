Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said that although Kalonzo Musyoka has been with Raila all this time since 2013 until now, he doesn’t fit to be his running mate.

Manyora advised Raila to have a big picture of Kenya and pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region, which he says will help him win the August 9th election in round one.

Manyora said should Raila pick Narck Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate, he would kill two birds with one stone.

According to him, Raila would have appeased people from Mount Kenya who have already stated their irreducible minimums and at the same time, appeased women who have been calling for one of their own to be made deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.